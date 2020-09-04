Sheila Stanfield HeidFebruary 26, 1925 - August 28, 2020Resident of San JoseSheila Stanfield Heid, fourth generation resident of Santa Clara Valley, died on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Born in San Jose to Sara and John Harold Stanfield, Sheila was the youngest of three daughters. A talented pianist, Sheila graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1942. She attended UC Berkeley during World War II, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1945. Sheila was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. After graduation, Sheila worked for the California Packing Co. in San Francisco and for the Dean of Women at UC Berkeley. In 1948, Sheila married childhood friend, Warren Heid, whom she had met in the third grade. During their long marriage, Sheila and Warren lived in San Jose and Saratoga. Sheila was an active volunteer in many local organizations, including the San Jose Symphony Association, Junior League and the Montalvo Arts Center. They had two children, Susan Heid Walsh, retired elementary school teacher, and William Jeffrey Heid, landscape architect. Sheila loved best being grandmother to her many grandchildren. Not long after her first two grandsons were born, Sheila acquired the name She She, and she was lovingly known by the family as She She for the rest of her life. Sheila was preceded in death by Warren, her husband of 70 years. She is survived by her children, Susan (Mike) and Jeff (Julie) and by her five grandchildren, Mark (Leah) and Carrie, and William, Jeffrey and Kirsti (Doug). A private ceremony will be held at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.