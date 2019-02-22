Sheldon Jacobs

September 15, 1929 – February 5, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Shel Jacobs of Saratoga passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 at the age of 89.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 15, 1929, he moved to Quincy, IL in 1941. After his high school graduation in 1946, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Occupation of Tokyo. Following his discharge in 1948, he attended the University of Illinois where he received a BS in Accounting. He married Jean Gilbert from the Bronx, NY in 1953.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, daughter, Linda Sue & her partner, Patrick Lecourt of Berkeley, CA, son, Dave & his wife Becky of Milpitas, CA, son Mitch of Saratoga, CA, and son Jeff & his wife Irene of San Jose, CA, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He started a 38-year career with IBM in 1952 as a Marketing Rep in Chicago, Il. In 1959, he transferred into Product and Business Planning in Endicott, NY. Subsequent Planning/Management assignments took him to San Jose, CA, Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, NY and a return to San Jose in 1965. He retired from IBM in 1990. He resided in Saratoga, CA since 1965.

Since retirement, he participated in several volunteer activities including the Santa Clara County Grand Jury, SCORE, Books Aloud, SeniorNet, Tax Counseling for the Elderly, and the California Highway Patrol.

Final internment will be in Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.

There will be a Celebration of Life Reception at Saratoga Prospect Center in Friendship Hall located at 19848 Prospect Road, Saratoga, CA 95070 on Saturday, March 9 @ 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shel's name to the CHP 11-99 Foundation – devoted to the welfare of California Highway Patrol employees and their families @ https://chp11-99.org/donations/





