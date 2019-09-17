Home

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Alta Mesa
Palo Alto, CA
Sherrie (Ramsauer) Karleskind


1957 - 2019
Sherrie (Ramsauer) Karleskind Obituary
Sherrie Karleskind (Ramsauer)
Nov 7, 1957 - Sept 12, 2019
Cupertino
Loving mother and wife, Sherrie is survived by her husband, John; three children, Brian (Anastassia), Janine and Molly; mother, Alice; and three siblings, Dan, Bob (Keri) and Carleen (Ken). She is preceded by her father, Leo Ramsauer. Services will be held on Thursday, Sept 19 at 11am at Alta Mesa in Palo Alto.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
