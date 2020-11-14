Sherry Lynne Bock
Aug. 13, 1950 - Oct. 25, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Sherry quietly passed away from breast cancer on October 25th. She was born in Lima, Peru where her father was stationed in the Air Force. She spent most of her childhood in Massachusetts, Maine and Nebraska. She graduated from Massachusetts Bay Community College and worked in the medical field as a stenographer and doing office work. She met her husband, Greg, in Boston and they moved to California after getting married in Watertown, Mass. in 1971. Sherry passed away shortly after she and Greg began watching the football game between New England and San Francisco, the two areas they had lived during their marriage.
She is survived by Greg, her loving husband of nearly 50 years, her father, Dana Grendell, her brothers Brian and Michael Grendell, her daughter-in-law, Sofia Bock and her three granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Vanessa, Ava and Natalia Bock. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Marian Brennan, and her son, Keith Bock. Keith passed away in 2013 and Sherry has now peacefully rejoined him.
Sherry and Greg lived in San Jose for many years before Sherry moved into Villa Serena Senior community where she had many friends and enjoyed the surroundings along with her dog, Archie, who was one of many pets that she had and loved over the years. Everyone there knew her for her beautiful smile and the many hugs that she gave to the residents on her way to the dining table.
While Sherry had more than her share of physical challenges over the years, she never complained and, to many, was one of the most courageous people they had ever known. She was a very sweet, caring and loving person whose courage never allowed any of her challenges to keep her from being the wonderful person that she was. Sherry always thought of others first and will be greatly missed, but will always remain a part of many people's memories and lives.
Sherry will be laid to rest along side Keith in Los Gatos Memorial Park. An open air celebration of her life will be held when the warm weather returns in the spring or early summer.
Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or your favorite charity
