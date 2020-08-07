1/
Sherry Lynne Eastus
1935 - 2020
Sherry Lynne Eastus
Aug, 2, 1935 - July 30, 2020 (84)
Resident of San Jose, CA
Sherry passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2020. She was born to Fred and Luella Crabill in Colorado and graduated from Olathe High School. She moved to San Jose, CA in 1957. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years John Eastus, her brother James Crabill and her parents Fred and Luella Crabill. She leaves behind 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Richard (wife Suzanne) Varien of Reno, NV and their children Lindsay (husband Nick) Firth and Brooke Varien; Cynthia (husband Mike) Glines of Modesto, CA; Terri (husband Ken) Johnson of San Jose, CA and their children Brandon and Kristen Johnson; Linda (husband William) Mason of Los Gatos, CA and their children Todd (wife Sonja) Mason and their children Hailey and Ashley; Becks (wife Amy) Mason-Linscott and their child Lyla; Mark Eastus and his children Briana, Tanner and Maddie Eastus. Sherry's passion was spending time with family. Sherry will be interred at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
