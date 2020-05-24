Sherwin Kravitz
Sept. 1, 1928 - May 17, 2020
Cupertino
Sherwin Isadore Kravitz was born in Chicago, IL, on September 1, 1928, and passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 17, 2020, in Cupertino, CA. Sherwin leaves behind his loving wife of over 71 years, June Kravitz of Cupertino. Sherwin is also mourned by his three children, Bradley Kravitz (and Charlotte) of Santa Rosa, CA; Stacey Martin (and Glenn) of San Francisco, CA; and Hillary Baker (and Marc) of San Jose, CA. Sherwin misses his grandchildren Justin Shifrin of San Diego, CA; Che, April, and Courtney Martin of Austin, TX; Kaitlyn Torrez of Union City, CA; and Andrew Baker of Bellflower, CA, and his great-grandchildren: Emma Shifrin, Tesla Martin, and Logan and Roman Torrez. He is pre-deceased by his parents Harry and Sarah Kravitz, and his sisters Selma Fishman and Ann Mikel. Family services were held at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Boys Town Jersusalem. Tributes may be posted at forevermissed.com/sherwinkravitz.
As a teen Sherwin joined the Civil Air Patrol so that he could later join the 5th Army Air Corps, where he served for 15 months. From 1944 to 1945 he flew Piper Cubs transporting officers on leave in the U.S.
Sherwin graduated from Crane Technical High School in Chicago and attended Hertzl Junior College until his career sign painting with his father took him away from his studies. That experience led to design and sales for the largest outdoor sign company in America, which led to selling clothing for Bobbie Brooks, which led to opening his own pair of clothing stores in Los Altos and San Jose, CA. Most recently he was a realtor and real estate investor.
Sherwin and June loved dancing and created the Bay Area Dance Clinic in 1977, which taught ballroom dancing to over 125,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area. They also loved travel and entertaining, and cruised around the world many times over as passengers and as hosts.
Sherwin was active in multiple Jewish synagogues and clubs. After Hebrew School and his Bar Mitzvah he attended the Hebrew Theological College in Chicago part-time. In his later years he received a rabbinical ordination diploma and led services at Sun City in Palm Desert, CA and at nearby care centers, and on board ship.
Sherwin was always a joy to be around and would be the life of the party whenever he entered a room. Sherwin wrote this about the passing of his father-in-law and it applies to him also: "So many memories, the sound of his voice, his jokes, his great outlook on life, his love for all of us … all gone. Yesterday's a dream. Just remember that tomorrow you will think of today as a dream. Be sure to make your day a good one!"
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.