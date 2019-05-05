Sheryl Silva

July 16,1940 - April 20, 2019

Ceres, CA

Sheryl Silva, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 due to lung cancer that metastasized to her brain. She was born on July 16, 1940 in Iowa to John and Dorothy Frease. Her husband, Ray Silva, and daughter, Linda Gomes, preceded her in death.

Sheryl is survived by her two children, Melody Gomes and Steve Gomes, who each have one child. Joseph Gomes (grandson) and his wife, Nicole Gomes and their two children (great-grandchildren), Elijah Santos and Annabella Gomes. JuliAna Wasko (granddaughter) and her husband, Samuel Wasko. Sheryl had one brother, Don Frease, and her sister-in-law, Debi Frease, and their two children (niece and nephew), Matt Frease and McKenna Frease.

Per Sheryl's request, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you plant a tree of plant in her honors or make a donation to the Bristol Foundation at: http://bristolfoundation.org/support/

