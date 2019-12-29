Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shig Ikuta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shig Ikuta


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shig Ikuta Obituary
Shig Ikuta
April 26, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
A Native Californian, he was born in Compton, CA, and spent his youth in So. CA. During WWll his family was relocated to an Internment Camp in Poston, AZ. He also served in the U.S. Army.
He met his wife, Mariko, in Los Angeles; they married in 1950, and had four kids, Alan, Valene, Doreen and Wendy. They moved to Mountain View, CA in 1962 and have lived in the same house since.
A Black belt in Karate, he loved to garden, go for walks, talk to people, joke around, pet dogs and play cards and craps up in Reno.
He is survived by his wife, Mariko, daughters Doreen (James), and Wendy (Jeff), and four grandchildren, Neal, Russ, Valerie and Michelle.
Special thank you to Sunflower Care home and Hospice care. Thank you for your dedication.


View the online memorial for Shig Ikuta
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -