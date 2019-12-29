|
|
Shig Ikuta
April 26, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
A Native Californian, he was born in Compton, CA, and spent his youth in So. CA. During WWll his family was relocated to an Internment Camp in Poston, AZ. He also served in the U.S. Army.
He met his wife, Mariko, in Los Angeles; they married in 1950, and had four kids, Alan, Valene, Doreen and Wendy. They moved to Mountain View, CA in 1962 and have lived in the same house since.
A Black belt in Karate, he loved to garden, go for walks, talk to people, joke around, pet dogs and play cards and craps up in Reno.
He is survived by his wife, Mariko, daughters Doreen (James), and Wendy (Jeff), and four grandchildren, Neal, Russ, Valerie and Michelle.
Special thank you to Sunflower Care home and Hospice care. Thank you for your dedication.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019