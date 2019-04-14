|
Shigeko Ikegami
July 1915 - March 2019
Resident of San Jose
Shigeko passed peacefully on March 31, 2019 at 103 years young. She is survived by her sons Roy (Deanna), Lee (Patricia), 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was an active member of the Buddhist Woman's Association, a member of the Kumamoto Kenjin Kai, loved to travel and in her later years, enjoyed her time at the San Jose Yu-Ai-Kai.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends, as she was such a wonderful woman.
"Had I known I was going to live forever, maybe I would have done things differently" - Shigeko Ikegami
Memorial services will be held on April 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
