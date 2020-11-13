Shirlee Louann BiggerFebruary 25, 1933 - October 20, 2020Resident of Willow Glen, CAIt is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Shirlee Louann Bigger on 10/20/2020. Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents (Elam and Nadalie Bone) as well as her husband of 46 years, William Bigger. Shirlee is survived by her Son Michael, her Son Mitchell, by her Grandchildren Cameron, Kalen and Bret as well as by her Brother Michael Bone (Chris and Tina).Shirlee was born in Willow Glen, when Willow Glen was a City, and lived there her entire life. Shirlee attended Willow Glen Elementary, Lincoln High and San Jose State. In 1937, at the age of 4, Shirlee and her family moved to Glenn Ave, directly next door to the family of an 8 year old boy, William Bigger. During that time, they enjoyed playing with their friends in the surrounding cherry orchards as most of the streets in Willow Glen were not yet developed. In 1957, Shirlee married "the boy next door" and was married to Bill for 46 years until his death in 2003. Shirlee's childhood house is still in the family and is now occupied by the 4th generation of her family.Shirlee worked for over 30 years as a Senior Loan Underwriter for San Francisco Savings and Loan. After her working career was over, Shirlee was able to enjoy many years of retirement. Shirlee attended virtually all of her grandkids events and sports. She was an avid local sports fan, especially of the San Francisco Giants. She also loved to attend lunches and other functions with her life long friends, "The good old girls".Shirlee was the rock of the family, a very loving and kind person with a laugh and smile that was infectious to those lucky enough to cross her path.A special thank you to Bridge Hospice for their compassionate help during this most difficult time for the family.Shirlee requested that any donations were to be made to a local animal organization as she truly loved all animals.Your family loves you very much and will miss you every moment of every day for the rest of our days. However, we find solace in that you are now pain free, at rest and with God for eternity.Due to Covid-19, private services have been held.Oak Hill Funeral Home