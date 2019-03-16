Shirley A. Webb -Moreno

February 13, 1941 - March 6, 2019

Sunnyvale

Shirley has left us to be with the lord after an 18 month courageous battle with lung cancer. Shirley was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma. In her first year of life her Dad and Mom moved to California where she was raised in Los Altos / Sunnyvale. She then met and married Les Webb (b.1936-2000) and then moved to San Jose. There they had 3 daughters. Once her daughters got older she began to work for National Semiconductor for many years. After she left National, she attended San Jose City College where she studied child development then became a preschool teacher. Then she worked as a grocery clerk until she retired in 2012. Shirley is loved and missed by all. She is survived by a sister and brother in-law (Berta & Mike) and a brother and sister in-law (Bill & Donna). And her daughters and son in-laws, Patricia & Wayne, Diana & Mark, Lesley & Paul. Her Grandchildren, Krystal (Daniel), Tiffany (Ryan), Wayne jr. (Krystelle), Darryl (Bonnie), Sylvia (Edgar), Derick, Mark ll, Lx, Destiny, Paul Jr., Kayla, Andrew, and her great grandchildren Noah, Luke, Mila, Gracelyn, Kinsley, Wayne lll, Peyton, Alanha, Rudy Janae, J.C., Lxander, Aaron, Anaiyah, and two more on the way. Services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Chapel of the Roses. Viewing will be at 9:30 am with services and burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung in her name.





