Nov 21, 1934-Apr 14 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Mrs. Shirley Bebensee passed away 4/14/19 after a short illness. She is survived by her daughters, Ann, Karen and Susan, who loved her very much, and her grandchildren Gage and Kylie Godman.
Born 11/21/1934 in Nolalu, Ontario Canada in a small Finnish town, she was the first in her family to attend and complete high school and college. After college she worked as a medical technologist, where she met her husband, Dr Donald Lawrence Bebensee. They married and lived in Detroit and Cincinnati before moving to California, where she hoped she'd never be cold again.
She had Ann in 1964 and twins, Karen and Susan in 1971. She raised her 3 daughters and taught them about wit and tenacity. Her husband passed away in 1988, after three decades of marriage. She spent her remaining years traveling, working as a docent and enjoying family and friends.
Shirley loved her family, dark chocolate, big fluffy dogs, travelling, a fast car and good food. She was a strong and brilliant woman who we will miss deeply.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 18, 2019
