|
|
Shirley Collins (Rose)
October 8, 1946 - August 15, 2019
She was a "lovely light" in our family
Shirley graduated from James Lick H.S. and became a beautician. Was later employed for 39 yrs. at Lockheed. She has since been a Realtor with Century 21 in San Jose, and Copperopolis. She leaves her beloved husband, Lonnie Collins, her adored children Leanne (James), and Kurtis (Kyla), her dearest sister, Cathy Parren, and a host of heartbroken family and friends.
Enjoyed all music, especially rock, and C.W. and was a staunch 49er, Giants, Warrior fan. She loved to dance, swim, play pool, water ski, attend concerts, walk her dogs, and, celebrate with family. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where her services will be held at 820 S. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222 on Sat. 8/24 at 11:00 a.m. We will remember her riding off in her Mustang..top down, radio playing...
View the online memorial for Shirley Collins (Rose)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019