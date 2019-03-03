|
Shirley Deanne Luebben
April 11, 1925 - February 18, 2019
Santa Clara
Daughter of William & Lucille Craft, Shirley passed away peacefully. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, she graduated High School and began nurses training in 1943. She finished WWII as a Rosie the Riveter. She married and moved to San Francisco. She was a wonderful house wife and mother, and eventually went back to school obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree from San Jose State College; she was a member of PI OMEGA PI. She worked at ESL, Sunnyvale, California. She played First Violin for the Sunnyvale Symphony Orchestra, and volunteered at Santa Clara Kaiser Hospital for many years. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, and crossword puzzles. She attended Peninsula Bible Church. She is survived by her two sons, a sister and a brother.
