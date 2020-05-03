Shirley FormicaMarch 26, 1941 - April 14, 2020La Jolla, CA"Every day you have a choice...you can have a good day or you can have a bad day." These were the words Shirley Formica lived by every day. She chose to approach life for what it could be, not just accepting it for what it was. Born in San Diego on March 26, 1941, she passed comfortably, pain free, with her family, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, at her home in La Jolla.Shirley was raised in the California central valley and moved to Los Angeles in 1954. It was there that she met Vito Formica, to whom she married in 1961. Over the next five years, Shirley and Vito spent time living and running business in both New Jersey and Florida. It was during this time that their only child and daughter, Sheri, was born. They moved to Northern California in 1970 to start up a new business, and then eventually moved to La Jolla in 1996. Shirley also served as a partner in a real estate company, having learned the business from experiences investing in real estate.Shirley was a problem solver, always welcomed a challenge, and rarely accepted the notion that something couldn't be accomplished. It was this determination that not only allowed her to contribute to the success of the businesses in which she partnered, but more importantly, to live out a fulfilled life for over eleven years after receiving an advanced stage lung cancer diagnosis. True to form, Shirley chose to continue living life. Despite the incredible odds against her, she was able to accomplish her wish -- she chose to have a good day.When she wasn't spending time with her grandchildren, Shirley enjoyed traveling, golf, bocce, and solving puzzles. She was known as "Nonna" to her grandchildren. Doting and nurturing them from the moment they were born, she played an influential role in their young lives.Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years (Vito Formica), daughter and son-in-law (Sheri and Peter Anastasi), grandchildren (Daniela, Gabriella and Vito Pietro), sisters (Peggy Thompson, Barbara Andrews and Geneva Ross).No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Shirley's memory to Scripps Health Foundation.