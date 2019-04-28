Shirley Hill

Resident of Los Gatos

Shirley Hill was born in Anaheim, California on June 10, 1930. She died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at The Terraces of Los Gatos, after a short illness. Her mother, Jennie Mitchem Hill, passed away on October 9, 1994. Her dad, Oliver Augusta Hill, Jr., passed away on March 3, 2006. Shirley had lived at the Terraces of Los Gatos since December of 1992. At her request there will be no memorial service.

Shirley received her B.A. in Education in 1951 and her M.A. in Educational Administration in 1962 at Stanford University. Then, in 1971, she received her Ed.D. in Elementary Education and Educational Psychology at the University of Arizona.

During her career Shirley was an elementary school teacher in Palo Alto, Honolulu and Frankfurt, Germany. She was a district administrator in Yuba City and Hayward. Then she taught at California State University, Fullerton, in Teacher Education and Child Development.

Perhaps her personal two most interesting professional projects: developing a Summer Symposia entitled "Early Childhood: The Reality and the Promise" for over 1200 adults in 1974 and "Designing and Implementing a Microcomputer Resource Center" for teachers and students in the early eighties.

If persons wish to make a gift in her memory they might give to: League of Women Voters of Southwest Santa Clara Valley or an organization dedicated to social justice.





