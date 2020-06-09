Shirley J. Costarella (Walker)Oct. 16, 1945 - May 31, 2020Morgan Hill, CALoving wife of Anthony R. Costarella, Jr., went to a better place.She grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and is survived by her husband Anthony, brother Glen, daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Greg, and her grandchildren Devin, Katy and Keaton.In keeping with Shirley's wishes, she was cremated, and no memorial service or funeral will take place.