Shirley J. Costarella (Walker)
Oct. 16, 1945 - May 31, 2020
Morgan Hill, CA
Loving wife of Anthony R. Costarella, Jr., went to a better place.
She grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and is survived by her husband Anthony, brother Glen, daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Greg, and her grandchildren Devin, Katy and Keaton.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, she was cremated, and no memorial service or funeral will take place.
View the online memorial for Shirley J. Costarella (Walker)
Oct. 16, 1945 - May 31, 2020
Morgan Hill, CA
Loving wife of Anthony R. Costarella, Jr., went to a better place.
She grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and is survived by her husband Anthony, brother Glen, daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Greg, and her grandchildren Devin, Katy and Keaton.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, she was cremated, and no memorial service or funeral will take place.
View the online memorial for Shirley J. Costarella (Walker)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.