Shirley Johnson
1934 - 2020
Shirley Johnson
February 23, 1934 - July 14, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Shirley Anne Johnson, known as Nana to her family, passed away July 14, 2020 in her home in Saratoga at the age of 86. She was born February 23, 1934 to William Clyde Moore and Mildred Moore in Haxtun, Colorado. Shirley graduated from Longmont High School and received her bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She married her high school sweetheart Gilbert "Bud" Johnson in 1955 and they have been together ever since, raising three children. A consummate hostess, Shirley was active in PEO, the Village House restaurant, Ming Quong Service League, Assistance League, Westhope Presbyterian Church and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bud Johnson; her children: Nashville musician Don Johnson, professor Dr. Bill Johnson, and obstetrician Linda Teagle, MD; her grandchildren: Rachel Teagle, Aaron Teagle, Kellie Johnson, Josh Johnson, and Ali Johnson; her great-grandchildren: Madeline and Rayna Pechous; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father William Clyde Moore in 1966 and her mother Mildred Moore in 1987. Shirley was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who made us all better people. We all love you and will forever hold you deep in our hearts and souls. We think of you every time we see an owl.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Assistance League Los Gatos-Saratoga or P.E.O. Chapter QE, whose primary focus is on providing educational opportunities for women worldwide.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
