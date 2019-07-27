Home

1928 - 2019
Dec. 5, 1928 - June 19, 2019
San Jose
Born in Twin Falls Idaho, she was raised in San Jose, California there she met Joseph Kaisi, who had just got out of the Army, and married. They were married for 55 years. She had a full time job and also had her own business. She raised four children, Ron, Don, Mike Postelle and daughter Bev Wagner living in Alturas California with son Chris. She raised two grandchildren John and Amber Roman and a great granddaughter Samantha Jorgensen. She has a nephew, Randy Bennett and wife LuLu. She finally ended up in Almaden. She was always there for her family and others. She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 27, 2019
