Shirley May Augusta
Dec. 2, 1931 - May 31, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Even though we are saddened by the loss of our mother, she truly lived life on her terms. We are determined to send her out with joy and in celebration of her life. Shirley is survived by her daughters Renee (Augusta) Perry and Gina (Augusta) Goulart and son-in-law, Norbert Goulart. She joins in loving reunion, her husband Wellington F. Augusta "Gus" (2009), daughter Sharmane Augusta (2013) and her grandson, Harold L. Perry III (2017).
Please join us Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 5:00PM at Lima Family Erickson. Laissez Le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll!)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 20, 2019