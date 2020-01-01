|
Shirley Pinfold
Dec. 2, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2019
Resident of Millbrae
Shirley Pinfold was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend.
She leaves behind her family Sam Pinfold, David Pinfold, Sarah Pinfold, Bess Ann Murray, Hector Trujillo, and Marcie Scordelis.
She taught in San Francisco's Visitation Valley at El Dorado elementary school for 40 years. She always said they called her tough but fair. She cared for her students and could not imagine teaching anywhere else. She loved her husband, Jim Pinfold, more than anything in this world. Their story is a true romance. She asked him to marry her 64 years ago and the rest is a beautiful history. She recently took a trip to Hawaii to the last hotel they went to together. She spent a week laying by the pool in pure joy. They are now together again and that is exactly what she requested for her birthday this year. Since her retirement, she has volunteered at Mills Peninsula hospital in Burlingame. Her life was full of adventures there and she savored every moment of it at the information desk and surgery center.
There will be a service in Shirley's honor at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame, Ca., Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mills Peninsula Woman's Center where she was a constant donator. The address is 100 S. San Mateo Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020