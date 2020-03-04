|
|
Shirley Turner
July 28, 1936 - Feb. 27, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Shirley was born in New London, CT and passed away at home in San Jose.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Perri (Mondalee) and Randi; grandsons, Brett (Marissa) and Scott (Paige); and great-granddaughters, Paityn and Railey.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 9 at St Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose. She will be interred at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations in her memory to The .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 4, 2020