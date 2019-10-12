|
Shirley Wanda Bailey
October 23, 1927 ~ September 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Shirley Wanda Bailey born and raised in San Jose, CA passed away at the age of 91,September 24, 2019. Born on October 23, 1927 to Carl and Jean Harper an only child, preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 40+ years Richard H Bailey.
Shirley is survived by her two sons Craig and Roger Bailey, daughter-in-law Rose Bailey. Two grand- children Sherri and Kristy. Four great-grand children. Two great-great grand children; Izayah and Athena (deceased). Three step grand-children. Six step great-grand-children: One step great-great-grand-daughter.
Services for Shirley Bailey will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park 300 Curtner Avenue San Jose, Ca. 95125. Saturday, October 19, 2019. Viewing will be 12pm to 5pm. Service/Ceremony with family and friends 5pm to 6pm Room E. No graveside services, placement in final resting place will be the week after the service. If sending flowers please have them sent the day before funeral services to the Oak Hill Funeral Home listed above.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019