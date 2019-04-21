Shizuko "Sue Tokiwa" Tokushige

Nov 9, 1921 – Feb 11 2019

Resident of San Jose

Shizuko Sue Tokushige, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Yoshio Tokushige, and daughter, Judy Tokushige. She is survived by children Linda Hamamura (Kanji), Sharen King (Rod), Sussie Tokushige and Diana Quinn (John). Cherished grandmother "Nana" of Stacey Hamamura, Michelle Hamamura, Nicole Hamamura, Jeffrey King, Darren King and Meghan Quinn. Great-Grandmother of Ashley, Elle, BJ, Krista, Sean, Kolton, Mitchell, Reilly and Grant. Great-Great-Grandmother of Myles, London, Phoenix, Nixon and Sutter.

Sue was born in Coyote, CA on November 9, 1921. Sue married Yo on April 20, 1941. In 1942, they were interned at the relocation camp in Poston, Arizona. Their marriage had lasted for 60+ years when he passed in 2003. Sue was a quick learner and progressive woman who honed various skills throughout her life. She held traditional jobs of medical/dental assistant and bookkeeper, then developed skills for an early Silicon Valley position - soldering components.

Starting in the late 1960s, Sue was an active participant in the Redress & Reparations movement joining the early grassroots efforts pursuing recognition of the need for redress. In the 1980s, she testified at the Senate Sub Committee Hearings and lobbied votes from both the House & the Senate. On August 10, 1988, her efforts culminated in an invitation to attend President Reagan's signing into law the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 (aka HR 442): U.S. Government's national apology and reparations for the internment of Japanese American citizens during WWII. Subsequently, for many years Sue was invited to speak about her internment experience at all levels - elementary schools to universities.

A "Celebration of Life" is planned for 2:00 pm Sunday April 28 at the Police Officer's Association, 1151 N. 4th Street, San Jose.





