Shogo Hikido
May 10, 1928 - Dec. 21, 2019
Saratoga
Shogo Hikido, passed away at age 91 on December 21, 2019, in San Jose, CA. His family was by his side. He is survived by his wife, Chiyo; children, Martin Hikido (Joanne), John Hikido (Christine), Kelly Jeanne Shimabukuro (Bruce); and grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Allyson, Jack, Reid, and Sydney. He leaves behind his sister, Koharu Sera (Yukio); brother, Katsumi Hikido (Alice); brother, Tatsuya (Tut) Hikido (Ina); and was preceded by brother Tsutomu (Tom) Hikido (Joyce). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shogo was born May 10, 1928 in San Francisco, CA to Bungo and Sadako Hikido. His grade school years were spent in Danville, CA, where his family farmed in Tassajara. On Sundays, the Hikido family with other Japanese farming families, traveled to Christian Layman Church in Berkeley. Fellowship and picnic lunches on their way home were also routine. During the World War II internment of Japanese Americans, Shogo was relocated to Gila River, AZ where he graduated high school.
After camp, Shogo served in the Korean War (1951-53). He was honorably discharged after serving as an Army sergeant in a tank battalion. Shogo resumed farming on Berryessa Rd. in San Jose. The family harvested walnuts, and a street with the Hikido name currently marks this area. Shogo married Chiyo Uchiyama on December 5, 1959. Following his farming years, he worked as an electronics technician at Varian Associates in Palo Alto. Shogo and Chiyo recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with roses and a kiss.
Shogo had a variety of interests over the years. These included bowling, skiing, fishing, dancing, playing bridge, and golfing. He was a dedicated member of the Legends Golf Club and enjoyed weekly rounds of golf and out of town trips with his friends.
Although a quiet man, he enjoyed watching and talking about sports. The Golden State Warriors were a favorite of his. There was a quiet nature to his faith as well. He and Chiyo were regular attenders of Sunday worship at Bethel Church in San Jose until it was physically difficult to do so.
His grandchildren were his treasure. He would make remarkable efforts to be at games and performances. He was their greatest fan. Shogo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for his smile, gentle demeanor, and considering others before himself.
A funeral service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11am, Oak Hill Memorial Park (300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125). There will be a viewing from 10-11a.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020