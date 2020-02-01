Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel of Roses, Oak Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sibyl Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sibyl (Bowden) Alford


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sibyl (Bowden) Alford Obituary
Sibyl (Bowden) Alford
June 28, 1922 - January 18, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Sibyl peacefully passed from this life on January 18, 2020, at the age of 97. We take comfort in knowing that she felt "Blessed with a very good life".
Sibyl was born to Clyde and Elsie Bowden in Shady Oaks, Oklahoma on June 28, 1922. She was the second of 8 children. Sibyl married her one true love, Cal D. Alford, on July 8, 1939 in San Jose, CA and resided in Campbell for the majority of their marriage. Sibyl was very proud of her association with the Rebekah Lodge of Campbell and volunteered in the community for many years.
Sibyl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cal D. Alford and her son, Harvey D. Alford. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bud" Alford (Pat) of Campbell, granddaughters: Carrie Pesavento (Trace), Deidra Redford (Jon), Chris Bono (Lou), Peggy Austin ( Kevin), and Mary Voron (Nick), great grandchildren: Tyler and Troy Pesavento, Thomas and Hayden Redford, Matthew and Justin Craviotto, Jordyn (Austin) Schoenstein and Wyatt Austin, Nikolai and Michaela Voron, and great-great-grandchildren: Maddox and Lilly Craviotto. She is survived by her sister Joyce Hughins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Sibyl will be held on February 4, 2020 at The Chapel of Roses, Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:00am. A gravesite dedication will follow with a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Oak Hill Memorial Park (408) 297-2447.


View the online memorial for Sibyl (Bowden) Alford
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sibyl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -