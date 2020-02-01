|
|
Sibyl (Bowden) Alford
June 28, 1922 - January 18, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Sibyl peacefully passed from this life on January 18, 2020, at the age of 97. We take comfort in knowing that she felt "Blessed with a very good life".
Sibyl was born to Clyde and Elsie Bowden in Shady Oaks, Oklahoma on June 28, 1922. She was the second of 8 children. Sibyl married her one true love, Cal D. Alford, on July 8, 1939 in San Jose, CA and resided in Campbell for the majority of their marriage. Sibyl was very proud of her association with the Rebekah Lodge of Campbell and volunteered in the community for many years.
Sibyl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cal D. Alford and her son, Harvey D. Alford. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bud" Alford (Pat) of Campbell, granddaughters: Carrie Pesavento (Trace), Deidra Redford (Jon), Chris Bono (Lou), Peggy Austin ( Kevin), and Mary Voron (Nick), great grandchildren: Tyler and Troy Pesavento, Thomas and Hayden Redford, Matthew and Justin Craviotto, Jordyn (Austin) Schoenstein and Wyatt Austin, Nikolai and Michaela Voron, and great-great-grandchildren: Maddox and Lilly Craviotto. She is survived by her sister Joyce Hughins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Sibyl will be held on February 4, 2020 at The Chapel of Roses, Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:00am. A gravesite dedication will follow with a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Oak Hill Memorial Park (408) 297-2447.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020