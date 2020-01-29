|
|
Sidney Everett
Mar. 31, 1943 - Jan. 9, 2020
Resident of Los Altos
Longtime Los Altos resident Sidney (Sid) John Everett, age 76, passed away on January 9, 2020 after a five year battle with Lewy body dementia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Becky Everett, and his three children (daughter Jennifer (Sean) De Lapp, son Greg (Aimee) Everett, granddaughter Jade Anaya, and daughter Annemarie Everett).
Sid was born in Plainfield, New Jersey to Sidney Ellis Everett and Ann Sangiuliano. He spent his early childhood in Cranford, New Jersey and Sunbury, Pennsylvania before his family relocated to Detroit, Michigan. There he attended Cass Technical High School and graduated in 1961. He went on to study at MIT, earning a B.S. (1965) and M.S. (1966) in Aeronautics & Astronautics. In 1966 he was hired by Lockheed in Sunnyvale to work on the NASA Space Shuttle proposal. In the 1970s Sid's professional interests shifted from aeronautics to environmental systems. He earned a PhD from Stanford in Environmental Analysis in 1978. He enjoyed a varied and exciting 25 year career with SRI International in Menlo Park as a program manager and consultant in their environmental practice. Before retiring, Sid earned a secondary education teaching credential and taught math at the high school level for five years.
Sid played softball and basketball in local adult rec leagues for over 35 years and was involved in youth sports with each of his children. He loved being out in the wilderness hiking and backpacking in the Sierras. He was an active volunteer in his church community at Los Altos United Methodist Church.
Sid will be especially remembered for his loving commitment to family and friends, his intellectual curiosity and his humor. He will truly be missed.
A celebration of Sid's life will be held on Friday, February 7 at 2PM at Los Altos United Methodist Church (LAUMC), 655 Magdalena Ave. Memorial donations can be made to LAUMC, Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center, or Earthjustice.
View the online memorial for Sidney Everett
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020