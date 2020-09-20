1/1
Sidro Haro
1931 - 2020
Sidro Haro
May 15, 1931 - September 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Sidro Haro, 89, died peacefully September 16, 2020, at home in San Jose in the embrace of his children.
He was born May 15,1931, in Brawley, California to Martin and Lucy Haro. His parents moved to San Jose in 1948. His father was a business owner and his mother worked for the Del Monte Company.
Sidro proudly served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan, following WWII.
He was very involved with grassroot community organizations, and political initiatives in the East Side community of San Jose. Sidro was an active member of the San Jose G.I. Forum. During the 1960s and '70s, he served as an administrator with the Model Cities Program. Prior to his retirement, Sidro was the Executive Director of Vida Nueva Sober Living Environment. He was especially proud of the Annual Barrio Conference for high school students that he established in partnership with the San Jose Department of Correction.
Sidro was an avid handball player in his youth and enjoyed golfing in his later years. He touched many lives by coaching in the Mayfair Little League, East Hills Colt Baseball League, and the USSA Softball Association.
Mr. Haro is survived by his sisters, Rosie Ramirez and Ramona Navarro; Daughters Linda Kennedy, Judy Pipkin (spouse George Pipkin), Leticia Guzman (spouse Manuel Guzman), and son Sid Haro (spouse Shirley Haro); and 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He will be greatly missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the recent passing of his wife of 70 years, Teresa Haro, and his brother Joseph.
Services will be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on September 24th.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Legion, Post 419, P.O. Box 113, Santa Clara, California, 95052


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
10:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
