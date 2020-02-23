Home

Siv Wheeler Obituary
Siv Wheeler
Resident of Los Altos
Siv Wheeler passed away at the age of eighty two on February 18, 2020 after a two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Siv was born in Sweden but came to Turlock California when she was one year old. She graduated as Valedictorian from Turlock High School and then went to the University of California at Berkeley where she obtained BA and MA degrees in history. For 35 years she was a History Instructor at West Valley Community College. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Anthony, and many friends.
There will not be a memorial service.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
