Solon Sabin "Jack" Jackman
March 3, 1937 - February 12, 2020
San Jose, California
Jack passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children and daughter-in-law in the early morning of Wednesday February 12th, 2020.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Winnie, and is survived by his son Charlie Jackman (Diane Jackman), and daughters Anne Jackman (Scott Parson) of San Jose, and Mary Mleczko (David Mleczko) of Los Gatos; his sister Suzanne Bordenave of Sutherlin, Oregon; and six grandchildren: Melina, Farial, and Colin Jackman, and David, Christopher, and Aidan Mleczko. He is preceded in death by his parents Solon and Evelyn Jackman.
A memorial service and celebration of Jack's life will be held Saturday, March 7th, at 2 pm at the Episcopal Church in Almaden located at 6581 Camden Avenue, San Jose.
The family asks that you donate to the Sierra Club in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020