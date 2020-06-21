Sonia Esperanza SolorzanoMarch 12, 1930 - June 11, 2020Resident of San JoseSonia Esperanza Solorzano, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 11 June 2020. She was born 8 March 1930 in Managua, Nicaragua to Luis Pirkman and Candida Centeno. Religious services for immediate family members were held at St Christopher's Church on Saturday 20 June. Interment will be private due to pandemic regulations.Sonia emigrated to San Francisco in 1958 and married her longtime friend and love Enrique (Henry) Solorzano in 1959. Sonia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She treasured her family and enjoyed every moment with them. She and her husband loved to travel - taking cruises to many places and flying to Spain and Eastern US. Sonia was the heart and soul of her entire family. She was a long-time parishioner at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, and Transfiguration Catholic Church.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Enrique (Henry) Solorzano of 61 years, her daughter Sonia Maria White, and her son Henry Luis Solorzano. Her beloved grandchildren include Jeffrey Dennis Blenman, Mary Madison White, John Paul Solorzano, Michael William Solorzano, Philip Henry Solorzano, Joseph Gerard Solorzano, Samuel Thomas Solorzano, and Alexander Gregory Solorzano. She will be remembered fondly by her 13 cherished great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to The Nonprofit Lincoln Glen Skilled Nursing Facility, 2671 Plummer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.Vaya con Dios Mamita.