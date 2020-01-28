|
|
Sonia Loir
Mar. 4, 1927- Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Sonia Loir, RN and Nurse/Midwife, was born in New York City to Thanna Leav Loir and Emile Loir. Predeceased by parents and siblings Maurice Loir and Germaine Loir Cattani,and many beloved cousins. Survived by cousins Renee Bloom, Bertram (and his wife Anne) Raphael, David Leav, and Maurice's children Emile, Rachelle, Paula and Claudia Loir.
Burial at Hills of Eternity in Colma by Sinai Memorial January 28.
Contributions in lieu of flowers welcome at San Francisco Senior Center at Aquatic Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 28, 2020