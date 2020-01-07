|
|
Sophie Ortez
April 12, 1926 - December 31, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Our beautiful mother, Sophie passed away on December 31, 2019. Sophie was born in Indio, California. She moved to Santa Clara in the late 1940's where she met her husband Daniel.
Sophie was an active mother of three daughters in Willow Glen, who loved tennis, volleyball, Bridge and bowling. She was a well-known and talented florist. Her passion for flowers led her and Dan to open The Flower Cottage of Morgan Hill in 1976. Together they ran a successful business that was loved by many customers in the Morgan Hill and San Jose communities. She was known to always wear a flower in her hair, a big smile and beautiful jewelry as she warmly welcomed everyone she met at the local senior community center, where she enjoyed ballroom dancing twice a week. Her love for flowers, zest for life, and kind heart never faded and inspired many.
Sophie was predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel. She is survived by her three daughters, Pat Samples (Dave), Lori Robowski (Bill), and Judy Gadbois (Robert). Sophie had eight grandchildren, Tiffany, David, Kit, Breann, Billy, Danielle, Gillian, and Annalise and ten great grandchildren who she adored.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, January 9th at the Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills located at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave in Los Gatos from 5-7pm followed by the Rosary beginning at 7p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day on Friday, January 10th at 11a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 226 Bean Ave. in Los Gatos. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , in Sophie's memory, at act.alz.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020