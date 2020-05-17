Stacey AndrewsResident of La HondaStacey Andrews was born June 23, 1951, in San Jose, CA, and died April 9, 2020, in Palo Alto, CA. She was raised on a ranch and developed a deep love for animals, in particular horses; she became an expert horsewoman. Her wry and effervescent personality filled the hearts of her many friends with laughter and inspiration. Some of her girlfriends became horsewomen like her.She worked for the U.S. Geological Survey from 1973 to 2007 in the branches of Geology, Alaskan Geology, and Water Resources. In 1979 she married Gary Stephen Fuis, a geologist and seismologist with the USGS. They had a grand life together, raising horses, building ranches in Montana and California, horseback riding in Patagonia, and annual trips to New Orleans. Stacey loved field work and participated in many water quality surveys in Montana. Whenever she tried something new she always excelled - an exquisite cook, phenomenal gardener, and an extraordinary painter. Her paintings are masterpieces and copies are available on request from her husband, Gary Fuis, of 21 Heritage Rd., La Honda, CA 94020.Donations can be made in her name to the Return to Freedom Foundation (Robert Redford's wild horse preservation foundation) or the EQUUS Foundation (a society dedicated to finding horses good homes).