Stacy Ann (Hawes) Melle
February 18, 1969 - October 10, 2019
Former resident of Los Gatos
Stacy Ann (Hawes) Melle, former resident of Los Gatos, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at age 50.
Inspiring. Loving. Determined. No single word can capture the spirit and energy of this beautiful woman who left indelible marks on the lives of those who were blessed to know her.
Born in San Francisco on February 18, 1969, Stacy joined her mother, Anna Teresa Hawes & Colonel William John Hawes, M.D., and her older brother, William Jason Hawes, and immediately began winning the hearts of all those around her with her sense of humor, huge heart, and feisty spirit.
After her family relocated to California in 1977, Stacy attended Los Gatos High School, where she was a proud member of the LGHS Lettergirl squad, participated in student government and the school newspaper, and numerous other activities. She then attended Santa Clara University where she received a B.A. in communications and a minor in Spanish, cum laude, in 1991. At Santa Clara, Stacy was president of Alpha Phi sorority.
Upon college graduation, Stacy pursued her dream of a career in media and telecommunications and moved to Los Angeles. She held a number of roles in cable TV and affiliate relations before joining Universal Studios, where most recently she was Vice President, Marketing for NBCUniversal Media.
Stacy was passionate about her work and especially loved the variety of industry events she attended. Her shining personality and beautiful spirit allowed her to hold her own at movie premieres, Hollywood parties, and more, even when surrounded by movie and television stars. She served as President of the Southern California Chapter of Women in Cable & Telecommunications, and belonged to numerous other professional organizations.
She received many industry honors including being listed as one of the industry's most promising executives in The Hollywood Reporter's "10th Annual Next Generation" issue.
One cannot fully appreciate Stacy's love of life, accomplishments, and indomitable spirit without knowing that she suffered from Cystic Fibrosis, a chronic, progressive disease that affects the lungs. Diagnosed at age 2, Stacy never used her condition as an excuse, but rather as a reason to live life full-out.
1998 was a benchmark year for Stacy. Not only was it the year she joined Universal, it was also when she received the life-prolonging gift of a double lung transplant. On the eve of her transplant surgery, Stacy received another miracle, this one in the form of the love of her life, Kelly.
Kelly and Stacy were married in 1999, and together pursued their love of entertainment, travel, and fine food and wine. Stacy enjoyed sharing her dining and travel experiences with her friends and family via social media.
As her health declined, Stacy was forced to curtail her work, travel, and other outside activities, but she never stopped keeping up with numerous family, friends, and colleagues, and she and Kelly continued to travel as much as possible. This past year was especially full as she celebrated her own 50th birthday, as well as those for many friends. She and Kelly also celebrated their 20th anniversary in August.
Stacy is preceded in death by her father Colonel William John Hawes, M.D., and is survived by her husband Kelly Louis Melle, her mother Anna Teresa Hawes, her brother and sister-in-law William Jason and Terri Ann Hawes, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jenifer Frances & Michael Sean Corey and Adam Scott & Ingrid Ann Melle, and many adored nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind numerous friends and colleagues from elementary school, high school, college, and beyond. Stacy was a dedicated friend, never too busy to listen, to provide support, or to head out for a night on the town. She relished her large social circle, and her absence is sorely noted.
In a Cystic Fibrosis fundraising speech Stacy gave in 2007, she ended with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, noting that it was her mission for her life: "The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience." Stacy held true to that mission until her final days, and continues to live on through all those who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Nov. 1, 2019 11:30 AM at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 Bean Ave, Los Gatos CA 95030. Donations can be made in support of UCLA's Lung Health Research Accelerator. Make checks payable to The UCLA Foundation, UCLA Health Sciences Development, Attn: Lauren Davis, 10889 Wilshire Boulevard, 12th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90024.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019