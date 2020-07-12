Stanley HartlandMar. 8, 1932- June 9, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleStanley Hartland was born on March 8, 1932 to Thomas Hartland and Florence Lashley Hartland in Birmingham, England, the youngest of seven children. He married Florence Mabel Jones on March 3, 1956 at St. Matthews Church in Smethwick, England, and together they immigrated to Santa Clara, CA in 1966 via Toronto, Canada. They raised their 3 children in Santa Clara before retiring and moving to Sunnyvale in 1989. Stanley had a successful career as a machinist/model maker and worked at Singer – Link Division in Sunnyvale for over 20 years up until his retirement. His love for travel spanned much of his life with a multitude of trips to England to visit family and all throughout Europe including Italy, Malta, Turkey, France and Germany. He and Mabel loved any kind of dancing and journeyed through years of square dancing, disco, and ballroom. By far their favorite was line dancing, and they found great joy and had many fond memories teaching it to the all their dear friends at the Sunnyvale Moose. He found much joy drinking a cup of tea in his garden on which he labored so hard. Masses of beautiful roses, begonias and fruit trees could always be found there. True to his Birmingham roots, he was forever a West Bromwich Albion Baggies fan! He loved Frank Sinatra and his music was always playing. He also enjoyed working as a disc jockey at countless weddings and parties throughout the years. Stanley passed away peacefully on June 9th with his loving family nearby. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mabel. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids and is survived by his three children Andrew (Charm) of San Jose, CA, Stephen (Namita) of Dublin, CA, and Joanne Moran (Michael) of Pleasanton, CA; and 4 grandsons Collin, Drake, Connor and Tyler. Stanley will be interred beside Mabel at Mission City Memorial Park. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.