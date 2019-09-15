|
Stanley Juichiro Sakata
Resident of San Jose, CA
Stanley passed away on August 5, 2019. Stan, 83, was the oldest of 3 brothers born to the late Fred and Mary Sakata of Clarksburg, CA. He survived by his dear wife of nearly 60 years, Shiz, daughter, Karen (Brian); son, Lindsey; 3 grandchildren, Connor, Henry, and Rachel; and 2 brothers Tom (Lorraine) and the late Bill.
Stan retired from the Onizuka Air Force Station after 32 years. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and had a passion for food from all cultures. He loved his family and friends and was a significant part of his grandchildren's lives.
The family would like to thank San Jose Paramedics and the Fire Department, the staff at Kaiser Permanente Santa Teresa Hospital Emergency Room, I.C.U, and physicians for their professionalism, kindness and compassion.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St., San Jose, CA.
