1/
Stanley Kato
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Kato
October 11, 1950 – July 5, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Stan's last 100+ days (March 25 to July 5) were the most challenging of his life. Stan spent his last days between Kaiser hospitals and Vasona Creek Skilled Nursing Facility in Los Gatos. He was at Kaiser four separate times for treatment of various health issues including a surgery on his spine. Stan fought a courageous battle, but the series of ailments just wore him down and he passed away on July 5, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara at the age of 69. The saddest thing about his ordeal was that because of the pandemic, he had to go through his illness without family visitation. Our last face-to-face was a window-visit one month into his illness at the front entrance to Vasona Creek. We didn't know that would be our last time seeing each other except for video visits a couple of times.
Stan was born on October 11, 1950 at the Japanese Hospital in Los Angeles. Stan is survived by sisters, Josie and Shirley; brother, Merv; brother-in-law, Tom Pochylski; and nephew, Alex. He was predeceased by his parents, Bud Mitsuo and Shizuko Kato. Although Stan was born in Los Angeles, he grew up in Winters in Northern CA on the Kato family apricot, peach and almond orchard. The four kids kept each other company on the ranch and rode their bicycles all over the ranch or to our cousins' homes nearby. Every member of the family had to work cutting apricots and peaches or hauling the boxes of fruit to the cannery or the cutting shed, sacks of almonds to the almond huller. Stan was driving a tractor at an early age. He loved anything with a motor, which was the case later in his life. Stan graduated from Wolfskill Elementary School, a two-room country schoolhouse, and Winters High School. Stan participated in sports and was elected the Mayor for the 1968 Youth Day festivities. After graduation, he attended Sacramento City College and graduated from Cal State Hayward with a degree in business administration.
Over the years, Stan had many jobs supporting technical staff at companies in Silicon Valley and beyond. He had the opportunity for business travel to Japan and other Asian countries and hosted business associates he met along the way. Stan's last position was as a procurement specialist for Seagate in Scott's Valley before he was the victim of downsizing.
Stan was a die-hard fan of the Giants, 49ers, and Warriors since childhood. After moving to San Jose, he became an Earthquakes fan. Attending soccer games inspired Stan to coach youth soccer. Stan enjoyed going to the casinos to play slots. He was always on the lookout for new casinos, researched their location and mapped the directions. He would roam all around the casino searching out new and unusual machines. Our last family trip was in mid-January to the newly opened Hard Rock Casino north of Sacramento. Good memories.
Stan enjoyed talking to people! He sat outside in front of his garage and waved or talked to neighbors walking past. He made some good friends who were concerned when Stan was no longer greeting his neighborhood buddies. We will all miss Stan!
Due to the pandemic, a private gravesite memorial service and urn burial was held for immediate family members on August 12, 2020 at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Stanley Kato



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved