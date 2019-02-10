Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
For more information about
Stanley Maggi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Maggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Maggi


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley Maggi Obituary
Stanley Maggi
1/10/1954 - 1/30/2019
Resident of Milpitas
After 65 years, a limb has fallen from the family tree. After a long illness, Stan has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He was born and raised in San Jose to a large, loving Italian family. He was the son of Tony and Frances Maggi. He was preceded in death by daughter, Jenna Maggi. He leaves behind a wife, Mary Ellen and a daughter, Danielle, brother Vic (Sharon) Maggi, sister Nancy (Ed) Marini, sister Barbara Walsh, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephews and many cousins. He attended James Lick High School and San Jose State University where he earned his B.S. in Entomology. He worked for the Santa Clara Co. Department of Agriculture for 30+ years as an Agricultural Biologist. Stan loved to hike, run 1/2 marathons, bike ride in San Jose Bike Party events, attend numerous gatherings with his family and loved to watch the Golden State Warriors play. He was a big fan! He fought the good fight! We will miss you dearly, Stan, until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the or Prostate Cancer Foundation in Stan's name. A memorial celebration of life is planned for February 18th from 11am-3pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Stanley Maggi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now