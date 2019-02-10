Stanley Maggi

1/10/1954 - 1/30/2019

Resident of Milpitas

After 65 years, a limb has fallen from the family tree. After a long illness, Stan has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He was born and raised in San Jose to a large, loving Italian family. He was the son of Tony and Frances Maggi. He was preceded in death by daughter, Jenna Maggi. He leaves behind a wife, Mary Ellen and a daughter, Danielle, brother Vic (Sharon) Maggi, sister Nancy (Ed) Marini, sister Barbara Walsh, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephews and many cousins. He attended James Lick High School and San Jose State University where he earned his B.S. in Entomology. He worked for the Santa Clara Co. Department of Agriculture for 30+ years as an Agricultural Biologist. Stan loved to hike, run 1/2 marathons, bike ride in San Jose Bike Party events, attend numerous gatherings with his family and loved to watch the Golden State Warriors play. He was a big fan! He fought the good fight! We will miss you dearly, Stan, until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the or Prostate Cancer Foundation in Stan's name. A memorial celebration of life is planned for February 18th from 11am-3pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in San Jose.





