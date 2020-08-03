Stanley Walter ClevettJune 15, 1924 - July 21, 2020White House TNStan passed away at the age of 96. Born in Canada. He is a WW II veteran, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He moved his family to San Jose CA in 1959. He became a member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union No. 104 and retired after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary. He is survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. No services or visitation scheduled.