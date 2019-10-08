|
Stayton Matthew Chock
March 18, 1961 - Oct. 1, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Stayton passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and attended St. Louis High School, receiving the distinction of Valedictorian in 1979. He received his Bachelors and MBA at UC Berkeley and received his Masters of CS at Stanford. He was a loyal employee at HP from 1982 until his passing. He loved to travel, was a respected volunteer chess coach at Saratoga Schools, and was a wonderful son, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christina; his son David Matthew and daughter Olivia Christina, and son-in-law Tim Rollinson. He is also survived by his siblings, Brandon, Waylen, and Sherilynn.
Funeral mass will be held on Tues, 10/15 at 11am at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Stayton's name to PanCan.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 8, 2019