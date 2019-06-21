|
|
Stella Orosco Romo
April 23, 1934 - June 12, 2019
San Jose
Stella Orosco Romo went with our Lord June 12, 2019. She leaves her husband, Leo Romo, of 61 years, daughters Patricia Friedman and Stefanie Romo, grandchildren; Tricialee Friedman, Eva Romo, Eli Guzman, Jeremiah Guzman, and Andrew Guzman.
Stella was born to Luisa and Librado Orosco in Artesia, New Mexico on April 23, 1934. Stella attended schools in Fresno and graduated James Lick high school in San Jose. Stella worked as a nurses aid at O' Connor hospital and left to become a full time mother to care for her daughters and husband. She is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Stella is survived by brother, Sam Orosco of Hollister and sister Mary Helen of Fresno.
Lima - Compagna - Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, California 95112
View the online memorial for Stella Orosco Romo
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 21, 2019