Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Romo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Orosco Romo


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stella Orosco Romo Obituary
Stella Orosco Romo
April 23, 1934 - June 12, 2019
San Jose
Stella Orosco Romo went with our Lord June 12, 2019. She leaves her husband, Leo Romo, of 61 years, daughters Patricia Friedman and Stefanie Romo, grandchildren; Tricialee Friedman, Eva Romo, Eli Guzman, Jeremiah Guzman, and Andrew Guzman.
Stella was born to Luisa and Librado Orosco in Artesia, New Mexico on April 23, 1934. Stella attended schools in Fresno and graduated James Lick high school in San Jose. Stella worked as a nurses aid at O' Connor hospital and left to become a full time mother to care for her daughters and husband. She is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Stella is survived by brother, Sam Orosco of Hollister and sister Mary Helen of Fresno.
Lima - Compagna - Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, California 95112


View the online memorial for Stella Orosco Romo
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
Download Now