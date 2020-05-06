Stephanie HashiguchiJuly 29, 1960 - May 2, 2020San JoseStephanie (Townsend) Hashiguchi was born on July 29,1960 at O'Conner Hospital in San Jose to Dr. Joseph Leland Townsend and Patsy Townsend of Saratoga. She is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, David and daughter, Elise. Stephanie is also survived by her parents and two brothers: Brett (Kimberly) of Monte Sereno and Matthew (Bess) of Discovery Bay; her two nephews (Joseph & Christopher); as well as. many extended family members. She was a devout Lutheran who was passionate about her faith and active in church as a Confirmation and Vacation Bible school teacher, committee member and adult bible school participant. Stephanie was an animal lover who raised many dogs and an accomplished equestrian who qualified for Junior Nationals in dressage. Friends and family members will remember Stephanie's indomitable spirit and strength to battle health afflictions throughout most of her life. Her infectious laugh and beaming smile will be missed greatly. A private family burial service will be held at this time. Once guidelines are lifted, we will have a service to celebrate Stephanie's life that is open to all who can attend.