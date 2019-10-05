|
|
Stephanie L. Peters
April 25, 1954-October 2, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Stephanie peacefully passed away at home with her mother and her loving cousin, Lynette White, by her side. She was born in San Francisco to Marilyn and (late) Stephen Peters but spent most of her life in Sunnyvale. She graduated from Peterson High School, class of 1972. Stephanie had a great love for travel that took her to Europe, Asia and South America. She also loved cheering for her beloved San Francisco 49ers. Stephanie worked for HP for many years and at Space Systems Loral for the last 25 years. She is survived by her mother Marilyn Peters, brother Mike (Connie) and niece Lauren.
A Memorial Service will be held at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale on Wednesday, October 9th, at 11:30am. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Hospice of the Valley.
View the online memorial for Stephanie L. Peters
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 5, 2019