Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Five Wounds Church
San Jose, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Napredak Hall
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Muraira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Muraira


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephanie Muraira Obituary
Stephanie Muraira
Aug. 11, 1982 - Apr. 22, 2019
San Jose / Fresno
It is with a heavy heart our beloved Stephanie Muraira has unexpectedly passed away in Fresno, CA on Apr. 22, 2019. Stephanie was born on Aug. 11, 1982 in San Jose and leaves behind her husband, Joe Chavez, children Jocelyn and Joseph of Fresno. Her parents, Fred Muraira of Fresno, Janet Muraira of San Jose. In-laws Joe and Tammy Chavez of Los Banos. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends from the San Jose and Fresno areas. Stephanie loved her family, friends and vacations in that order. We will miss her beautiful smile, her one a kind personality and lifelong friendship. Rest in peace our beautiful light. A rosary mass will be held in San Jose at Five Wounds Church Friday May 24 at 6:30pm. A memorial reception will be held on May 26 at Napredak Hall in San Jose, 12-6pm.


View the online memorial for Stephanie Muraira
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.