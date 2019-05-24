|
Stephanie Muraira
Aug. 11, 1982 - Apr. 22, 2019
San Jose / Fresno
It is with a heavy heart our beloved Stephanie Muraira has unexpectedly passed away in Fresno, CA on Apr. 22, 2019. Stephanie was born on Aug. 11, 1982 in San Jose and leaves behind her husband, Joe Chavez, children Jocelyn and Joseph of Fresno. Her parents, Fred Muraira of Fresno, Janet Muraira of San Jose. In-laws Joe and Tammy Chavez of Los Banos. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends from the San Jose and Fresno areas. Stephanie loved her family, friends and vacations in that order. We will miss her beautiful smile, her one a kind personality and lifelong friendship. Rest in peace our beautiful light. A rosary mass will be held in San Jose at Five Wounds Church Friday May 24 at 6:30pm. A memorial reception will be held on May 26 at Napredak Hall in San Jose, 12-6pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019