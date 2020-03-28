|
Stephanie Timoshenko Kutch
May 1938 - March 8, 2020
Saratoga
Stephanie was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Gregory and Iris Timoshenko. She grew up in Storrs, Connecticut and graduated from Windham High School in 1956. She then earned a B.A. in Biology from University of Michigan. There she belonged to Chi Omega sorority. She moved to California and taught high school biology prior to starting a family. She was a homemaker and an active volunteer in many clubs and charitable organizations: Ming Quong's Village House, Republican Women, Girl Scouts and St. Andrew's Echo Shop. She was a long-time member and active servant at Saratoga Presbyterian Church. Stephanie enjoyed home decorating, gardening, cooking and visiting with her neighbors, friends and family. In 2017, she moved to Concord to live closer to her daughter, Jenny.
Stephanie is survived by her two children, Stephen and Jennifer, son-in-law, David, and two grandchildren, Melissa and Alison and by her brother John Timoshenko and his children. She is preceded in death by her husband William Clay Kutch and her parents, Gregory and Iris. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Vitas Healthcare, Hospice of the East Bay, Abraham Care Home and Oakmont of Concord.
Services and burial to be held at a later date at Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 28, 2020