Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Moore


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen A. Moore Obituary
Stephen A. Moore
March 28, 1938 - June 8, 2019
Former Resident of Saratoga
Steve, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Alamo, CA.
He was a long-time resident of Saratoga and a pediatrician for 30 years at
Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandy; sons, Christopher and Carter; granddaughter, McKenna; and sister, Susan.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the , 3675 Mt Diablo Blvd #250, Lafayette, CA 94549


View the online memorial for Stephen A. Moore
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.