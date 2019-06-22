|
|
Stephen A. Moore
March 28, 1938 - June 8, 2019
Former Resident of Saratoga
Steve, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Alamo, CA.
He was a long-time resident of Saratoga and a pediatrician for 30 years at
Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandy; sons, Christopher and Carter; granddaughter, McKenna; and sister, Susan.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the , 3675 Mt Diablo Blvd #250, Lafayette, CA 94549
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019