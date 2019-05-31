Stephen Corbin Becker

December 22. 1943 - May 29, 2019

San Jose

Stephen Corbin Becker died unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Arthur S. Becker and Virgina Becker. Survived by beloved wife, Jill Becker, sister Susan (John) Klein, daughter Julie (Ryan) Colby, son Joshua Becker, stepson Jonathan (Jenny Gheith) Levy, stepdaughter Beth (David) Sacks, grandchildren Sajun, Lowell, Malachi, DarbyAbraham, LouAlexander, Shmuli, Rina, Shaya, Hudi, Moshe, and Rivki.

Born December 22,1943 in San Francisco, Stephen practiced law in New Jersey and California and served proudly in the army and then as a Colonel in the CSMR. Stephen also served on several non-profit boards, including the Sinai Memorial Chapel, Hebrew Free Loan Association and the San Jose Jewish Film Festival. His passions were prolific and his reverence for film and history was admired by all who enjoyed his company. However, he will be best remembered for his quiet wisdom and total commitment to the people he loved. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him. Funeral services will be held on May 31 at 1:30pm at Home of Peace Chapel in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, Beth Israel Judea in San Francisco or Sinai Memorial Chapel.





