Stephen DeBrockMay 22,1935 - July 22, 2020SaratogaSteve DeBrock, 85, passed away on July 22, 2020 on the Big Island of Hawaii. He was born on May 22, 1935 In Manhattan, NY to Frank and Alice DeBrock. The family moved to Maumee, Ohio where Steve grew up along with his big sister Nancy D. Harris. He graduated from Maumee High School in in 1952. He attended the University of Michigan where he received Masters degrees in Aeronautical Engineering and Mathematics. Upon graduation Steve moved to California and worked 40 years as an engineer and program manager for Lockheed Missiles and Space. He had numerous accomplishments in the space industry – his crowning achievement was program manager for the solar arrays for the International Space Station.Steve was married to Lois Mills in 1959. They were happily married for 54 years until Lois's death in 2013. Steve and Lois were avid supporters of the Montalvo Service Group as well as Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. In retirement they both enjoyed a second home in Hawaii. Steve found a passion for diving as he explored much of the Kona Coast.Steve is survived by his daughter Amber Gaul, son Richard DeBrock, grandsons Girard, Russell and Pierce, granddaughter Brianna, great grandson Brexton and great granddaughter Adeline.Gifts or donations in Steve's name can be made to Hospice of North Hawaii, 65-1328 Kawaihae Rd. Kamuela, HI 96743.Due to pandemic restrictions, a funeral date has not been set. Condolences may be sent to Richard DeBrock's home address of 331 W. Vista Ave. Phoenix AZ 85021.