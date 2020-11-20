Stephen Felix WindischAug. 2, 1926 - Nov. 4, 2020Resident of San JoseIt is with great sorrow that the family of Steve Windisch announces his unexpected passing at age 94. The oldest of 5 children, Steve was born in The Bronx, New York. After graduating from Stuyvesant High School at age 16 and shorty after turning 17, he enlisted in the Navy. While stationed at Moffett Field he met and later married the love of his life Louise. In 1947 Steve joined the San Jose Police Department where he climbed the ranks to Captain before retiring in 1978. His favorite assignment being Safe Burglaries in the Burglary Unit. After retiring from the SJPD he worked for another 10 years in security at Lockheed Martin. Known for his honesty, fairness, work ethic, and sense of humor he was well liked and highly respected by many. He enjoyed watching all sports, playing baseball, bowling, pool, handball, dancing, crooners music, car shopping, crossword and sudoku puzzles, game shows, spam, dinners at Tao Tao, and his almost monthly trips to Reno for slot tournaments, pai gow, and keno. Steve is preceded by his parents Stephen and Rose, brothers Rudolph, Richard, Frank, and loving wife of 73 years Louise. He is survived by his sister Mary Schimmrich of New Rochelle, NY, son Steve (Diane), daughter Shelly (Will), daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Michelle (Justin), Jessica (Nick), Will Jr., Nikky, great-grandchildren James, Brady, Hudson, Emmett, Maverick and many nephews and nieces. Family always first, Steve was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather/great grandfather. Loving, kind, generous, caring, supportive, loyal and strong, are only a few of the wonderful qualities he possessed. Always young at heart we will miss his huge smile, larger than life laugh, sense of humor, wit, wisdom and hugs. Reunited with your soulmate. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve's name to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy P.O. Box 2202, San Jose, CA 95109.Service and interment will be held Tues. 11/24/20 at 10:00am at Oak Hill.